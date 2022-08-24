Jibrin: PDP’s Sharing of Offices against South

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, yesterday, lashed out at his critics, insisting that the balance of offices in the party was against the south.

Jibrin had on Sunday said it was unfair for the presidential candidate and the national chairman of the party to come from the same zone, saying he stood with his position.

According to a statement, the PDP BoT chairman said, “Based on my earlier statement that PDP could not produce president, national Chairman, BoT Chairman – all from the North for 2023 presidential elections. I still maintain my stand on that statement. PDP is a democratic and national party that caters for all Nigerians. It’s not sectional but loved by all Nigerians.”

Jibrin, who said he feared no one but God, explained that, “As PDP BoT Chairman, I must say the truth and nothing but the truth, no matter anyone’s criticism. I don’t fear any one but God and true agenda of our party.

“I will add that I stand strongly on my toes. I am a true member of PDP since its inception in 1998. Today, I am one of the truest members of the party, who remained in the party since 1998 that never changed to any party but remained only in PDP, passing all positions in positions in PDP.”

Jibrin, who claimed to have paid his dues as a party man, listed all the offices he has held so far.

“Firstly PDP unit leader. Secondly, PDP ward leader. Thirdly, PDP state leader. Fourthly, PDP zonal leader. Fifthly, PDP National Ex Officio member. Sixthly, PDP National deputy financial secretary. Seven, PDP National financial secretary. Eight, PDP BoT member. Nine, PDP BoT acting secretary. Ten, PDP BoT confirmed secretary. Eleven, PDP acting Chairman. Today, BoT Chairman.

“I saw yesterday in PDP and today kicking very well in PDP, adding to this, I am also today member of PDP National caucus, NEC member, member National convention. As chairman of BoT, I have a tenure of 5 years but already spent 4 years six months, having only six months left as per the constitution of our party PDP.

“Therefore, I will never accept any unholy criticisms by anyone. I will remain in PDP until my death. I still maintain that the BoT is eagerly waiting for the report of the reconciliation committee, headed by Governor of Adamawa State and Professor Jerry Gana, thereafter, the BoT will thoroughly discuss it and inform the public accordingly. No more, no less.

“The BoT will continue discussing with all other aggrieved members of the party, including those in states, zones, and nationally. I advise that we should concentrate more on how to win all elective positions in 2023,” the chairman of PDP BoT said.