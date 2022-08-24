  • Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

House Begins Investigation into Kuje Correctional Centre Attack

Nigeria | 20 seconds ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives, has commenced an investigative hearing on the recent attack by terrorists on the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Kuje, Abuja.

Hundreds of inmates, including members of the Boko Haram, were freed by the insurgents who invaded the prison on July 5, 2022.

Following a motion calling for a probe into the attack, the House mandated its joint committees on Army, Police, Reformatory, Navy, Intelligence, and Defence, to look into matter in order to forestall reoccurrence.

At the hearing co-chaired by Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas and Chairman, House Committee on Intelligence, Hon. Ibrahim Shaban and Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Babatunde Ayeni, had heads of the security agencies such as Director General of Department of State Security (DSS), Director General of Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), Deputy Commandant General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in attendance.

Shaban said the committee would ascertain the roles played by security and intelligence agencies in the security breach and proffer ways to mitigate against reoccurrence.

He noted that the concerned security agencies had so many questions to answer as regards the security breach that caused the federal government great embarrassment.

According to him, this was to ascertain the circumstances under which it was carried out in a bid to address all our national security challenges.

He urged the intelligence community and security agencies to provide useful information for the success of the national assignment.

