FG Bans Foreign Models from Nigerian Adverting Media

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The federal government has banned the engagement of foreign models and voice-over artists in Nigeria’s advertising media.

The new policy takes effect from October this year.

The announcement was on the heel of the decision by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) being the apex and advertising, advertisement and marketing communications regulatory agency of the federal government to grow the Nigerian advertising industry

in accordance with its statutory mandates and powers conveyed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No23 of 2022.

The ministry said on its Twitter handle yesterday that the motive for the policy by ARCON was to protect local talent and boost the local economy.

The Director General ARCON, Dr. Olalekan Foladapo announced new ban on foreigners on August 22, 2022.

He, however said the new policy would not affect the advertising campaigns that are ongoing, saying they would be permitted to run out their terms. He said subsequent applications for revalidation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by Advertising Standards Panel (ASP).