FCA Reaffirms Commitment to Food Security, Vows to Tackle Unemployment

The Federal College of Agriculture (FCA), Ibadan has restated its commitment to complementing the effort of the federal government aimed at ensuring food security in the country.



The move by the college is apt especially at a time when food prices are skyrocketing with many nations across the world facing acute hunger.



Led by the Provost, Dr. Elizabeth Augustus, she reiterated the commitment of the school in producing successful agricultural entrepreneurs and ensuring food security in the country.

The provost who gave the assurance in a chat with the press in Ibadan stressed that her leadership is more than ready at ensuring practical training at the college that will produce graduate entrepreneurs and ensuring abundance of food in the country in line with federal government aspirations.



“I want to tell you that this college is working in tandem with the vision of the present administration in the area of agriculture and food security. Our focus remains making sure that our students are pragmatic students. That is, that they are practically oriented students that can be employers of labour rather than job seekers at graduation. As you know, the vision of the present administration is to ensure job creation, wealth creation and food security amongst others.



"Our mandate in the college is training. We train middle level man-power in the area of agriculture, and related disciplines. This is a college of over 100 years.

In line with this laudable objective, we recently invested in organic agriculture, and we are also a member of the international association of organic farmers, and we are still carrying out research on new areas. We are not resting but working harder at ensuring that there is food security and sufficiency in the country”, Augustus stated.



According to her, the college is determined to create jobs, wealth, to take jobless youths away from the streets and ultimately, ensure food security in the country despite current challenges facing the college.



“It has been challenging leading people and managing resources. But the major thing for a leader is to be focused. When a leader is focused, he (or she) is never deterred. As a leader of this highly demanding institute, I am focused and working hard in line with the mandate of the college”, she promised.



As expected of an institute of this capacity, finance is equally an issue in carrying out its mandate, she stressed.



The Provost posited that raising funds for projects remains a challenge though the college is fully funded by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



She is however optimistic that going into collaboration with relevant stakeholders will go a long way in bridging the financial gap, while stating that since the inception of present leadership in 2019, there has been judicious utilisation of funds either generated internally or allocated to the Institution, blocked financial loopholes and has focused on accelerated measures to reposition the school for improved academics, productivity and general impact on the society.



Established in1921, FCA prides itself as the first agricultural institution in Nigeria and West Africa, as a model Agricultural Institution saddled with the responsibilities of upholding the standards of agricultural training in Nigerian Colleges of Agriculture.

The college aims at contributing towards achieving the goal of boosting agricultural production and management in the country.



Amongst others, the college is into animal production, crop production, and equipment fabrication. It has over 200 acres of land which the school uses for cassava cultivation, while the Garri processing plant is expected to come on stream very soon, and the college is also into oil palm and honey-production.



The objectives of setting up the college include, producing well trained agricultural manpower at National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) Certificate levels, strongly contribute and provide solutions to Nigeria’s Agricultural challenges by providing excellent extension services and offer short courses and training programmes targeted at boosting the competencies of Nigeria’s agricultural personnel.