Crisis Rocks NUBASS as Council Suspends President Indefinitely

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS), an umbrella body of all the state students studying in various institutions in Nigeria and abroad, has suspended its national president Comrade Mahmud Abubakar Juraid, over allegations of misconduct.

In the letter of suspension signed by the chairman judicial council of the union Abbas Ibrahim and Secretary Kamalu Isa Ahmad issued to our correspondent yesterday, the union accused the president of misappropriating the union’s funds and corrupt practices.

They also accused him of working unilaterally and carrying out financial transactions without the consent of the other executive members.

The council, therefore, directed Mahmud to stop parading himself as the president of the union and hand over all documents and property belonging to the union in his possession to the vice president.

“The president is hereby suspended indefinitely and shall within 48 hours hand over all documents pertaining to his office to the vice president who is by law required to assume office of the present pending the final investigation into the case,” said the union’s letter.

But when contacted, the president alleged that the letter came from his political opponents adding that he heard about it, but he was not officially served.

According to him, his rivals connived with some judicial council members to ‘unlawfully’ issue the letter vowing that he would remain the bona fide president of the union.

