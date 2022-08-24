Bauchi Assembly Receives List of Six Commissioner-nominees





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State House of Assembly has stated that it has received names of six commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation from the state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The Spokesperson of the Assembly Speaker, Abdul Ahmad Burra, who made this known in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, said names of the commissioner-nominees were received during the plenary of the Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The commissioner-nominees, according to Burra are: Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Alkaleri Local Government; Zainab Baban Takko, Bauchi Local Government Area, and Adamu Babayo Gabarin, Darazo Local Government.

Others are Maryam Garba Bagel, Dass Local Government; Dr. Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe, Katagum Local Government and Ahmed Aliyu Jalam for Dambam Local Government.

The statement further noted that the governor also sent the name of Joshua Titus Sanga for screening and confirmation as the director-general of Public Procurement Bureau as well as Sagir Abdullahi Muhammad for the position of state Auditor-General.

Burra said the Assembly has referred the screening of DG Public Procurement Bureau and Auditor General to the Assembly Committees on Appropriation and Public Account.

He said the two committees were given two weeks to report back.

According to Burra, the screening and confirmation of the commissioner-nominees is slated to hold on September 7, 2022.