Shekarau: Kwankwaso Betrayed My Confidence in NNPP

Ibrahim Shuaibu



Former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, yesterday, said the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and his group betrayed the trust reposed in them, when he aligned with NNPP a couple of months ago.

Shekarau spoke during a meeting with Shura Advisory Council, drawn from the 44 local government areas of the state, held at Kano Foundation Hall.

He explained, “All the agreements we had with him were betrayed by Kwankwaso and his boys and they did not accommodate one single person from my camp.

“We reached an agreement to accommodate my supporters into various elective positions in the party, but until now, the committee set up could not accommodate one single person, apart from the senatorial slot given to me.

“I will never be a party to injustice. My integrity is utmost and not any political position that will make me compromise it and that of my people. Nobody will use position or money against my integrity.

“I am a man of honour and integrity but his governorship candidate (Abba Kabir Yusuf), who was given the responsibility to look at areas to accommodate my people into various elective positions never for one single day did so or even called for meeting talk less of accepting my supporters to contest.

“Nobody will use money to change my conscience. I was a governor for eight years in Kano and people believed in my integrity. I am still living in a rented house in Abuja and never allocated a single plot of land to myself, when I served as governor in Kano and I challenged anyone, who knows my plot of land to expose it.”

Shekarau, however, did not say whether he was leaving NNPP or not. But he assured that the next line of action would be communicated within a few weeks.

He appealed to his supporters to exercise patience and await his final decision on whether to remain in the NNPP or quit for another party.