R-kvee International Named Distributor of Odogwu Bitters

R-Kvee International has been named among the 56 verified Odogwu Bitters distributors accross Nigeria.

R-Kvee International joined other 55 verified distributors of Odogwu Bitters by Cubana Trading Company O’bros Trading Store, James N. Global, Richmore, Tracobi Nigeria Enterprise, Flakky Ay Super Store, Braw Multi Services, Euro Class Nig, Samdavic,

Blessed Peterson, SO Okeke, Obindu Global Coy, KSD Wine, Chris Chucks Logistics.

Others are Nobel Alchucks Nig LTD,

Ifeco Multi Purpose Ventures, Vani Trading Invt. Co. LTD, Pantama Resources, Diligent Services, Jamie Pope Enterprise, Natty CTS Agency, Fast Forward Trading, Jaiyeola Neslon LTD, Ugo Best, Radavert,

SC Okonkwo Nig LTD,

First Franjae, AMCO JEK, Sea Pride and among others.

Odogwu Bitters by Cubana Trading Company is presently the highest selling herbal drink in Nigeria if not worldwide.

Odogwu bitters is a premium pure herbal alcoholic mixture with 100% natural bitters. It is also an energy booster which helps in increasing the Libido and provides antioxidants that boost the sex drive.

Odogwu Bitters contains an ancient herbal mix that also include honey and ginger which aid digestion thereby making Odogwu bitters a good drink after meal.

Odogwu Bitters has 30% alcohol and offer a unique taste that is perfect for straight consumption and also suitable as a cocktail mix.

However, Odogwu Bitters is currently the most promoted drink with famous actors Zubby Micheal, Alex Okubo, Portable known as ZAZU, MrJollof, Broda Shaggi and comedian and on-air personality Anita Alaire Afoke known by her stage name Real Warri Pikin as its brand ambassadors.