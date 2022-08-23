Police Parade 31 Suspected Criminals in Adamawa

. Arrest two suspects in Enugu

The Police command in Adamawa has arrested 31 suspects for various offences across the 21 local government areas of the state. Similarly, operatives of the Police Command in Enugu State have arrested two suspects for alleged armed robbery and cultism and recovered arms from them.

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Sikiru Akande, who disclosed the arrest of the 31 suspects at a news conference in Yola yesterday, noted that domestic violence, drug abuse and culpable homicide were some of the issues making the command restless.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigations.

Akande disclosed that the command also arrested drug peddlers and seized narcotic substances, adding that the suspects would soon be handed over to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The commissioner said the command had secured conviction of considerable number of arrested criminals, adding that the Police would not relent in the fight against crimes in the state

According to him, the state is enjoying relative peace sequel to effective intelligence gathering, surveillance and routine patrol by the command.

He said the command had embarked on a week-long community outreach to create awareness on the importance and sanctity of human life.

He commended the government and residents of the state for their support to the police.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Enugu Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, yesterday said the operatives at 9th Mile Division arrested one Chidera Thompson on August 18, at about 4:30p.m in Enugu.

“The police recovered one locally-fabricated cut-to-size gun, one dagger, two kitchen knives, one hammer and one black beret bearing the insignia of Black Axe confraternity from him,” the police spokesman said.

He added that police operatives at Ikirike Division, in synergy with the Neighbourhood Watch Group, on August16 at about 3p.m. arrested another suspected armed robbery and cultist, Chidiebere Onuoha.

Ndukwe explained that the arrest followed a distress call about the nefarious activities of the suspect within Topland area of Awkunanaw in Enugu.

“One locally-made pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from him.

“He confessed to being a member of Junior Vikings Confraternity, where he is known as ‘Aso Sure Boy’, and a retired Point 1 (leader) of the cult group.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court once ongoing investigations at the Anti-Cultism Squad of the command are concluded,” the command spokesman said.

Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Abubakar Lawal, urged residents to always provide credible information and intelligence, to rid the state of unrepentant criminal elements.