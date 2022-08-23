Military Air Strikes Target ISWAP Leader, Kill Scores of Insurgents

•We’re committed to safe schools, says Irabor

•Stakeholders brainstorm on strategies, financing options

Ndubuisi Francis and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



Military fighter jets, yesterday, struck the enclaves of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in Sambisa Forest, killing scores of terrorists.

The air interdiction had targeted the ISWAP leader, Fiya Ba Yuram, who took over the leadership of the ISWAP insurgent group, following the killing of Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, last year.

The bombing raid followed a credible and actionable intelligence obtained by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, which revealed that terrorists were gathering for an undisclosed mission.

This is as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, yesterday, expressed the resolve of the Nigerian military to ensure safe and secure learning environment across the country, even as stakeholders converged to fashion out appropriate strategies and financing options for safe schools.

But on the air interdiction, military sources claimed air strikes were immediately authorised and carried out on the location after intelligence was established.

“An assessment of the location after the strikes revealed it to be successful though it remained unconfirmed if Fiya Ba Yuram was among the terrorists neutralised in the strikes,” the source said.

Similar air strikes were also undertaken in the Tunbuns near Lake Chad after suspected terrorists’ activities were observed in the area believed to be a training camp for ISWAP fighters.

“The targets were subsequently acquired and engulfed in flames. The aftermath of the airstrike revealed that pandemonium broke out as the remnant of surviving terrorists took cover under nearby trees, which were later struck by the aircraft,” the source said.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, when contacted, confirmed the developments.

“Yes. Air strikes were carried out on some specific targets in the Tunbuns and Sambisa with varying degrees of successes recorded,” he said.

Fiya Ba Yuram, a notorious terrorist, is the current Leader of ISWAP at Sambisa forest. He took over the leadership of the ISWAP, following the killing of Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, last year.

Meanwhile, speaking in Abuja at a national stakeholders’ engagement forum on financing safe schools with the theme: “Financing Schools in Nigeria: Issues and and Strategic Options”, Irabor who was represented by the Director of Education, Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Chibuike Azike, observed that the activities of terrorists had resulted in the closure of schools in some parts of the country.

Describing the development as unacceptable, he expressed the commitment of the military to reverse the trend and provide an environment that would not only be safe but secure for learning nationwide.

The CDS said: “Nigeria has been facing major security challenges, including attacks on schools, leading to closure of schools in the affected states. The armed forces are committed to securing Nigerian schools – both students and staff.”

The event, which was organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, attracted players in the armed forces, traditional rulers, education sector, conventional and non-conventional security operators, relevant commissioners on economic planning and budgeting as well as finance from all the states of the federation, among others.

In his keynote address, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, at the ministry, Alh. Shehu Aliyu, stated that the federal would adequately fund the Safe Schools initiative.

“We are all aware of the blight of insecurity that has befallen our nation, of interest to us as stakeholders is the incessant attacks on our schools across the country that, has disrupted the education sector. One of the resultant effects is the declaration of Nigeria as having the highest out-of-school children.

“The federal government is committed to ensuring a safer teaching and learning environment. In the same vein, the Ministry has committed to creating adequate budgetary allocation for Financing Safe Schools activities,” he said.

Head of the Safe Schools Unit at the ministry, Hajiya Halima Iliya Ville, urged states, local governments and communities across the country to take ownership of the Safe Schools initiative, for it to achieve the desired outcomes.

Ville said: “You will all recall that the Safe Schools Declaration, SSD, Ratification was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 31st December 2019, signaling to the global community Nigeria’s commitment to if implementation in Nigeria.

“And as we are all aware, the last count 114 UN member states, have endorsed this declaration, thereby expressing political commitment to ensure the safety of civilians and general protection of education from attacks, this is encapsulated in the Safe Schools Declaration.

“Drawing from the commitment openly demonstrated by Mr. President, the Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning took major proactive steps to chat a new course towards ensuring consistent financing to support education continuity in times of conflict and also support survivors of attacks on education.”

Emir of Keffi, Alhaji Shehu Yamusa III, also called for the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all schools, as well as taking other necessary steps to make Nigerians schools safe for the pupils and staff.

“Our students must have a safe environment to learn. This is the type of environment that we want and we must work to ensure it. Safety is a prime concern. If students and teachers are in danger, then, education is in danger.

“To have safe schools, I suggest that CCTV be provided in our schools. There should be multi-sectoral approach – parents, PTAs, traditional rulers and the communities – should be involved, especially, in the area of intelligence gathering,” he said.

President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela, in his goodwill message, noted that safeguarding schools in the country had become more critical than ever.

He urged stakeholders to pay more attention to the emotional health of students and staff, while stressing the need for intelligence sharing and community-based response programme in case of emergency.

The event, which involved panel discussions by federal and state officials, representatives of non-governmental organisations, security agencies, royal fathers, players in the education sector and community leaders, among others, is expected to come up with effective, workable and financing strategies to promote safe schools nationwide.