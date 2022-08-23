Gunmen Abduct Rivers Monarch

Kill hotelier in Kwara

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Chairman of Abissa Council of Chiefs in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, High Chief Matthew Opoto, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on the high sea.

This is just as gunmen have reportedly killed the owner of hotel, Mr. Kayode Akinyemi at Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

THISDAY gathered that Chief Opoto was abducted on his way to his community in the Abissa waterway by a group of gunmen driving in speed boat, on Friday.

It was learned that the gunmen trailed the boat carrying Opoto along with some of his council of chiefs, after identifying the victim, they singled and forced him into one of their (gunmen) boats and drove off.

A community source, who gave his name as Minaibiye, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the monarch was few minutes to his destination when the gunmen struck.

He said: “The Chairman of Abissa Council of Chiefs, High Chief Mathew Opoto was travelling with some of his chiefs and about five minutes to arrive the community, gunmen came in a speed boat, identified him and took him away.

“We have no information about him. The entire community is worried, the chiefs, elders, youths and women, everybody is worried because there is no information about him up till now,” he said.

The source called on the security agencies, including the Nigeria Navy Ship, Pathfinder (NNS Pathfinder) and the Rivers State Government to intervene and facilitate his release.

“We are appealing and calling on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the police, Army and the NNS Pathfinder and other security agencies to help and secure his release.

“There is no information as to why they kidnapped him, since we are not able to get in contact with the kidnappers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said thorough investigation has begun to ensure the monarch’s release.

“Yes, we are aware. We are making frantic efforts to ensure his early release as well as to apprehend the abductors”, Iringe-Koko said.

Meanwhile, gunmen reportedly killed the owner of an hotel, Mr. Kayode Akinyemi at Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The incident, according to THISDAY’s checks, happened last Sunday night when the suspected gunmen invaded the hotel and also shot the manager, Mr. Emmanuel Olushila Ojo, who was seriously injured.

Ojo, according to source, is presently receiving medical treatment at the General Hospital Ilorin.

Also, one of the friends of the owner of the hotel, one Ori who was with him on the day of incident was abducted.

Confirming the incident yesterday in a statement, the state police command Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Ajayi Okasanmi, said on receipt of the information, the command’s tactical teams, in conjunction with vigilance and hunters have since been mobilised to the scene to comb the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the hoodlums.

He also revealed that the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The statement added that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tuesday Assayomo has declared a total lockdown of the area and a result-oriented manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act.