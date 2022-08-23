  • Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022

Fire Razes Gombe Correspondents’ Chapel Office, State Library Store

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A night inferno yesterday razed the Gombe state correspondents’ chapel office housing the correspondents of national newspapers and other media representatives in the state.

The fire also burnt a store belonging to the Gombe State Library Board where old books and newspapers were kept.

THISDAY checks revealed that the fire started from the first office which is used by the library to store their old books and newspapers Sunday midnight.

Our Correspondent also gathered that the fire was extinguished by men of the state Fire Service but resurfaced at the roof of the correspondents’ chapel office at 1:20PM which is very close to the library store.

Eyewitness account revealed that some chapel members were informed and they rushed to the scene where they were able to put it out with the collective efforts from good samaritans before fire men came for the second time to quench the remnants of the flames.

Meanwhile, the state government through the secretary to the state government Abubakar Njodi has commiserated with the journalists over the incident.

He instructed the state commissioner of information to liase with the leadership of the union to see how government could help.

