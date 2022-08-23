Effective Collaboration, Reorientation, Vital in Tackling Issue of Out of School Children’

Ijeoma Okonji

The Executive Director, Chief Dr. Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi Foundation, Mrs. Bolaji Fati has called for effective collaboration between government and organized private sector and reorientation of parents to invest in education as part of efforts to tackle the issue of Out of School Children in Nigeria, which has become a serious concern especially for the girl-child.

Fati disclosed this yesterday, at a media briefing in Lagos, to announce the forthcoming MAMF August event organized in collaboration with St. Nicholas Hospital with theme: ‘The Nigerian Healthcare System: The Past, Present and the Future, which is aimed at celebrating the legacies of Chief Dr. Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi.

She further advised stakeholders to proffer strategic solutions on how to convince parents to educate their children, “because we are talking about psychological issues in terms of rethinking our mindset on the importance and the need for our children to be in school.”

In his remarks, the Chairman Foundation, Mr. Desmond Majekodunmi, stated that: “We continue to celebrate on this birth month, the life and legacy of our father, Dr. Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi 10years after his passing to greater glory. He dedicated a greater portion of his life developing the healthcare system in Nigeria and we are proud to continue collaborate with St. Nicholas Hospital on the August event lecture series.”

On his part, the Chairman, the August Event Planning Committee, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye, said the event would bring together seasonal medical experts from home and abroad to tackle this topical issues on the healthcare system in Nigeria.”

He also noted that the event would provide understanding on how the country can move from where it is presently in the issue of healthcare delivery to where it wants to be, “we are confident that with the panel discussions in place and the continuous medical education lectures lined up; the event promises to be engaging and enlightening.”

According to her, “For those who cannot continue their education due to economic issues, there are scholarships programmes by government and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) like MAMF that can help foster their education. Those who are adamant in learn or empowering themselves with a skill still need the basic knowledge of education to succeed in life.

“The foundation works in partnership with St.Nicholas Hospital in delivering sustainable intervention in the area of education and health care through programmes, workshops scholarship, medical seminars, medical outreach and partnership between the public and private sector. These efforts have impacted lives in different communities and environment in Nigeria.”