Busari Urges Ministry Officials to Solve Nigeria’s Gas Supply Challenge

Emmanuel Addeh

The Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Kamoru Busari, has charged the officials in the gas department and key stakeholders in the gas sector to proffer solutions to the identified challenges in the sector.

Busari stated that when the challenge is surmounted, it will facilitate the country’s desire to be a regional gas supply hub with concurrent presence in the domestic, regional and export market.

The senior government official spoke in Abuja at a one day stakeholders’ engagement on the optimisation of gas infrastructure with the theme: “the Optimisation of Gas Infrastructure Blueprint” organised by the gas department of the ministry.

In his opening address, Busari noted that there was the urgent need for gas infrastructure development in Nigeria to monetise its gas resources through gas-to-power locally, and gas export to African countries and Europe.

“The development of gas infrastructure also aligns with the thrust of the national gas policy, which is, to move Nigeria from an oil-based economy to oil and gas-based industrial economy,” he said.

He emphasised that in view of the national energy transition policy of Nigeria to have zero carbon emission by 2060 and the declaration of year 2021-2030 as the “Decade of Gas”, infrastructure optimisation remained critical.

The ministry, he said, has made history by holding this stakeholders meeting on gas infrastructure optimisation and assured them of continuous engagement in the future.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director, Department of Gas, Nkem Agholor recalled that the journey to reposition Nigeria as a regional gas supply hub with concurrent presence in the domestic, regional and export market started in 2006.