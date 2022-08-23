Baraje: 2023 Will Be Revolt against APC’s Misrule

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



A former national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has said the 2023 general election would be a revolt against the misrule and bad governance of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC)-led federal government.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP in Ilorin on Sunday night, Baraje lamented the current state of insecurity, poor handling of the economy and hardships caused by the ruling APC government in both the state and the country at large.

He said the PDP represented the hope of the masses and was in the position to rescue Kwara from retrogression and Nigeria from sinking further in 2023.

He appealed to leaders of the party in the state to come together and work for the success of the party across all levels in the forthcoming general election.

In his remark, the party’s senatorial candidate for Kwara Central in 2023, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, called on the leaders and members of the party to put their differences behind and unite in the interest of the party and the people.

The Kwara Central PDP chairman, Alhaji Ishiaq Owolabi, who hosted the stakeholders, urged for peace and unity, while soliciting support for the party’s candidates in next year’s elections.

At the meeting, the party leaders deliberated on relevant issues including unity of the PDP, state of governance in Kwara as well as preparation of the party for the 2023 general elections.