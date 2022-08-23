Babymigo Recognises MTN, Interswitch, LASUTH as 30 Best Places for Mums to Work in Nigeria

Babymigo, Nigeria’s largest and fastest growing community for parents, has announced the 30 best organisations for mums to work in Nigeria in a first-of-its-kind campaign.

Some organisations on the list include Sterling Bank, Reckitt, 54Gene, MTN, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Interswitch, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Television Continental and Total Nigeria.

The selected organisations are said to have favourable policies for working parents, systems and internal practices ranging from pay and benefits to company culture.

These companies, according to the organisers, have stood out in empowering women to have a healthy family-work life.

The list was curated by an experienced team of industry experts after a rigorous process and careful scrutinisation of nominated organisations by the public.

Selected organisations were required to fulfil a minimum of five of the following criteria: a minimum of 12 weeks paid maternity leave, a minimum of two weeks paid paternity leave, a working HMO, office breastfeeding stations or pumping sites, on-site daycare or partnerships with surrounding daycares, flexible/hybrid work system, postpartum phase back program, an active HR department to listen to feedback, career advancement opportunities.

The CEO/Co-Founder of Babymigo, Kemi Olawoye, said: “As a startup focused on developing innovative solutions to equip and empower parents, we are excited to have embarked on this campaign to identify, spotlight and recognise organisations that make it easier for mums to thrive in the workplace.”

She highlighted their goals to applaud efforts and encourage institutions to support women in achieving a healthy family-work balance, thereby raising wholesome children and the next generation of changemakers.

“The process of selection was a thorough, extensive and rigorous one with our team of experts. Nomination was first open to the public, followed by a comprehensive internal selection process,” Olawoye added.

Babymigo is Nigeria’s fastest-growing parenting community focused on providing expert-led information, tools, resources and hyper-local support services for expectant mums and parents.

Since its inception, it has registered over 250,000 users with a vision to empower 10 million parents and expectant mums across Africa to make informed decisions during pregnancy and parenthood, thereby reducing avoidable maternal and infant mortality.