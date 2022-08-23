Appointment of NFF Electoral and Appeals Committees Leadership Creating Disquiet Amongst Stakeholders

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The Nigeria Football Association Annual General Assembly (AGA) that was supposed to be characterized by violence from a section of its stakeholders ended peacefully last week but the constitution of the Electoral Committee and Election Appeals Committees is creating a different kind of disquiet in the country’s football family.

Although both committees appointed by outgoing president of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, were ratified by the congress, some of the stakeholders have raised concerns that those appointed should have been allowed to select Chairman and Vice Chairman of the committees respectively.

A state chairman of one of the South-eastern states who was at the AGA in Lagos stressed at the weekend that imposing Chairman and Vice Chairman on those appointed into the two committees was like a script was already on the table to be followed.

“One of the biggest problems with the NFF under the current leadership is dictatorship and lack of respect for others,” began the source. “For a matter as weighty as composition of both the electoral committee and election appeals committee not to be done in accordance with its own laws is evidence of how the affairs of the NFF had been conducted in recent years,” he noted

The chairman who would not want his name in print, continued. “The story flying around is that some of these electoral committee and election appeals committee members have personal ties with those that selected them which is most unfortunate. We must be concerned as to whether they will be given the latitude to work independently.”

The source also described as worrisome not finding any football stakeholder from the South-eastern football region worthy enough to be appointed as Chairman or Vice Chairman in any of the two committees.

“You can see the handwriting on the wall and the direction they want the election to go because how do you explain that nobody from the South East is good enough to be Chairman or Vice Chairman in either of the election appeals committee or the electoral committee.”

According to the communique issued at the end of the AGA in Lagos, Aikhunegire Anthony Malik was named as the Chairman of the NFF Electoral Committee while Barrister Gandi Umar is to chair the Election Appeals Committee.

Others to serve in the NFF Electoral Committee 2022 include; Justice Abdulkadir Zakariyya (Vice Chairman); Babatunde Ogala – SAN (Member); Daha Umar Daura – Danburam (Member); Gambo Mamman (Member). Alternate Members: Barrister Ifeanyi Dike and Barr. Ransom Ariyo

The NFF Election Appeals Committee 2022 have Barrister Ayo Akindele – SAN (Vice Chairman); Rev. Obioma Onyeaghala (Member) while both Barrister Chive Kaave and Barrister Idi Halidu Ali will serve as alternate members.