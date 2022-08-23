APC Support Group Drums Support for Tinubu/Shettima Ticket

Gideon Arinze



An All Progressives Congress (APC) interest group in the South-east region, the Tinubu/Shettima Southeast Youth Movement, has vowed to ensure that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, wins the election in 2023.

The Convener of the group, Emeka Anike, who made this known yesterday at the inauguration of its South-east executives in Enugu State, said the movement would deploy resources and everything possible to ensure that Tinubu wins the election, “as he remains the candidate with the best chance of winning.”

Anike said Tinubu has the leadership qualities needed to transform Nigeria, looking at how he transformed Lagos State, adding that if given the opportunity, the APC candidate will do the same with Nigeria.

According to him, “Most importantly, Ndigbo will stand a better chance in the Nigerian political equation when Tinubu emerges through our effort. We can stand in a better stead to negotiate and to be properly represented in the scheme of things in Nigeria.”

Anike noted that the Southeast has suffered great injustices in the Nigerian state because of its failure to play the best politics since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999.

The group explained that while other regions were smart enough to spread their interests in various political platforms, the region decided to put its eggs in one basket by completely throwing its weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added: “This has come back to hunt Ndigbo, as we, again, were unable to secure the ticket of the two major political parties in Nigeria, and the PDP has merely used and dumped the Southeast. We must not allow this to happen again.”

Speaking further, the group leader said: “We cannot continue to play this unwise brand of politics and that is why we have decided to pitch our tent with the presidential candidate of the APC.”

He explained that the movement would inaugurate its local government and ward executives in all the states of the Southeast after which it will embark on aggressive mobilisation of voters.