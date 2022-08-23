2023: APC South-west Stakeholders Vow to Deliver Tinubu for President

Segun James



The South West Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has vowed to deliver the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023 general election.

The caucus, which converged in Lagos, yesterday, rose from a stakeholders’ meeting with a resolve to mobilise and ensure that the presidential ambition of Tinubu was realised.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting held at the party’s Secretariat on Acme, Ogba, Lagos, National Vice Chairman of the party, South-West, Isaac Kekemeke, said, “We will not just deliver but to deliver very impressively. Of course that gives us the responsibility to work very hard, so we have a long strategy session between the national executives’ officers and state chairmen of the party on the way forward.

“We have revolved to deliver to the party to the South West a new campaign and mobilisation strategy, a new talking point, new ways of addressing and communicating and interfacing with our women and our youths, to explain to them the need for every residence, in the southwest every citizen of the southwest every registered voter of the South-West, to do the needful by ensuring our votes are overwhelming delivered to our father and our leader in our South West.

“That in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have committed and dedicated ourselves to the campaigns we intend to mobilise, our leaders, our youth, our students, our women and everyone in the southwest to vote APC in due cost we intend that the meeting greeting and the details will be made public.”

Earlier, National Secretary of the party, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, noted that the election was very near and they were expected to be proactive.

He said, “We are working ahead of time to be proactive and to sensitise our people on the need to vote for our candidate. Luckily, for us, for the first time in recent years, we have a candidate coming from Lagos State. We have landmarks which we can point at. We are just meeting as a party to strategise and plan ahead of our elections.”

The APC scribe, who noted that the party would showcase the achievements and capacity of Tinubu in the last over 20 years, said the party would do its best to sell its candidate and correct some of the wrong and erroneous narratives outside.

Omisore, who said Tinubu had done a lot to move Lagos State forward in all front and deserve to be elected, added, “We have to vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, vote APC in all elections. He is the only choice we have and that is the best we can have at this point in time. There is no alternative to it. How do you compare them?”