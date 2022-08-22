Uzodinma Restates Commitment to Supporting Entertainment

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has restated his commitment to the entertainment industry. Uzodinma made this known to the Best of Nollywood (BON) awards team led by the Founder and Chief Executive officer, Seun Oloketuyi, during a recent visit.

According to him, government will continue to support them to achieve their primary objectives., expressing his readiness to give maximum support to the Nigerian entertainment industry as well as make Imo state more conducive for ease of doing business for filmmakers.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Oloketuyi said the governor has shown dedication to the entertainment industry with his support for practitioners.

Oloketuyi noted that being the host of the 2022 edition of the BON awards, Uzodinma has opened his doors wide for the entertainment industry, particularly the movie sector, to contribute to the financial growth of the state’s economy through tourism and complement the governor’s achievement in the state.

The award’s executive producer also noted that this is the BON award’s 14th year and the second time the indigenous movie awards will be held in the South-east. He said the award has been to several states including Ogun, Kano, Kogi, Abia, and Rivers amongst others.

He said the team decided to stage the award in Imo because “the history and story of Nollywood will not be complete without mention of Imo State because there are lots of Imo indigenes who have done well in the industry.”