UN Appoints Kelechi Unono-Okagbare as IPGC Special Envoy to Abia

The United Nations has appointed Kelechi Unono-Okagbare, Nigeria-born entrepreneur, business consultant, and the managing director of De Sure-Fraimz Total Investment Limited as the International Peace and Governing Council’s (IPGC) Special Envoy on investment to Abia state.

The appointment which commences in August 2022 was announced during the just concluded UN Pan African Leadership and Symposium & Honors on Peace and Economic Growth in Africa recently in Abuja.

The powers and privileges of IPGC as Special Envoy to Abia state on investment promotion as well as ambassador were conferred on Unono-Okagbare in a letter from the United Nations.

The letter of appointment was signed by Jonathan Ojadah, an ambassador and the UN head of mission in Africa.

On receiving the appointment, Kelechi who has over 10 years of experience as an entrepreneur and a real estate developer said it is an opportunity to serve and also promote peace, growth, and development in Abia State.

She appreciated the UN for the appointment, noting she will promote and drive investment and peace in the state. “I am grateful to the UN IPGC for this appointment. I promise to use this opportunity to promote peace, growth, and investment in human capital in Abia State as a Special envoy on Investment promotion,” she said.