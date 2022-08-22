SON Urge Manufacturers to Shun Quacks in Calibrating Equipment

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned manufacturers against patronizing quacks and advised them to always use the National Metrology Institute (NMI), Enugu in calibrating their measuring instruments.

The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, gave the charge at the general stakeholders sensitization campaign organised by SON in Abeokuta.

He said the theme of the event – “Meeting Global Competitiveness” – was in line with Federal Government efforts to develop export as another source of revenue to sustain the economy.

Salim warned manufacturers to desist from patronizing quacks that claim to have calibration certificate, noting that these unscrupulous individuals do not have the competence and authority to carry out calibration according to international standards.

He said that SON would ensure that quacks would have no room to operate in the country.

“The quacks are out there to cheat people, stressing that their services do not add value to the industry and economy. SON will ensure calibration of equipment is properly done before verification. This is why SON with all its equipment and staff trained to carry out these services are out to ensure that calibration is done according to international best practices in Nigeria, ”he said.

He explained that the NMI represented Nigeria in all matters of metrology, stating that the highest accuracy standard of measurement in Nigeria was traceable to the institute.

Salim said that NMI has state-of-the-art equipment and staff trained to carry out these services according to international best practices in Nigeria.

In his words: “These unscrupulous people do not do calibration and Nigerians should be very careful at the request they are entertaining, because those who are not adding value to them cannot help them to grow. So we need to show that calibration is done according to International Organisation for Legal Metrology (IOLM) recommendations.”

According to him, machines must be calibrated to achieve equity in business while also ensuring that products do not fall short of the requirements of the standards.

Coordinator and Senior Special Assistant to the Director General of SON, Chief Emeka Duru, in his remarks, expressed the DG’s passion for standardization and building the confidence of stakeholders in SON.