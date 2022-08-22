  • Monday, 22nd August, 2022

SMILE Wins Internet Access, Data Connectivity Awards

Emma Okonji

Smile Nigeria has again emerged the winner of the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards as Africa’s Best Internet Access and Data Connectivity Service Provider of the Year 2022.

The latest awards, which benchmark industry leadership performance, was earned by Smile for its high brand equity in which is ingrained the properties of high visibility, product proficiency and excellent customer service. It was bestowed on Smile at a well-attended African Brands Congress held at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos and hosted by African Brands Media Limited.

An insight into the choice of Smile as a recipient of the 2022 African Brand Leadership Merit Award, by the organisers of the event noted that “Smile Communications is actively transforming the nation’s economy by providing universal access to high-quality, reliable, easy-to-use and affordable communication services across Nigeria.”  Smile, according to the organisers, was also recognised due to its knack for innovative products and consistent provision of innovative services. It was noted that the theme for the 2022 African Brand Congress ‘Digital technology, AI and IoT: A Catalyst For Brands Growth’, sits comfortably with Smile’s evident innovative streak and constant deployment of cutting edge technology.  

