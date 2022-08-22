  • Monday, 22nd August, 2022

Remo Stars Win Maiden Taiwo Ogunjobi U15 Tourney

Remo Stars FC cadet team defeated their Osun State counterparts 1-0 to lift the maiden Western Nigeria Football Forum’s Taiwo Ogunjobi Memorial Under-15 Tournament.

The match played at the Ataoja School of Science football pitch in Osogbo, Osun State attracted who-is-who in the South West region’s football space.

It attracted all the chairmen of State Football Associations  in the South West zone in  attendance. They include; Gani Majekodunmi (Ogun), Bayo Olanlege (Ekiti) , Otunba Sunday  Dele-Ajayi) , (Ondo), James Adeniran (Oyo), Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi (Lagos) and Alhaji Mustapha Abulrasaq (Osun).

Three former Secretary Generals of the NFF, Dr Tijani Yussuf, Dr Bolaji Ojo-Oba and Fanny Amun were in attendance to honour another former Scribe of the federation, Ogunjobi, in whose honour the tournament was instituted.

President of Nigeria Referees Association, Tade Azeez, was also there two former Shooting Stars legends who played with late Ogunjobi both at club  and national levels, Felix Owolabi and Idowu Otunbusi. There was also another former a Shooting Stars legend, Mutiu Adepoju. 

President General  of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club worldwide, Dr Rafiu Ladipo and son of the deceased football administrator, Lanre Ogunjobi, also witnessed the final that was capped with an award ceremony later in the night.

