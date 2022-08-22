Rapper, Drake, Loses £368,000 Bet in Kamaru’s Defeat 

Femi Solaja with agency report

Foremost Canadian Rapper, Drake, was also on the receiving end on the night that Nigerian-born UFC 278 fighter Kamaru Usman lost his belt. The rapper lost a bet of £368,000 as Leon Edward defeated the Nigerian Nightmare in their welterweight title bout in Salt Lake City USA.

Drake, who has had a number of high profile gambles on mixed martial arts, staked £368,000 across a number of UFC bouts on Saturday night.

The hip-hop artist staked £169,000 on the Nigerian Usman to defeat Edwards having also placed a bet of around £194,000 on Jose Aldo to defeat Merab Dvalishvili.

Usman went into the fight as the fancied chance with the bookmakers with few giving Edwards much of a hope of winning the belt off the previously invincible UFC titan.

Drake has long been accused of representing something of a curse to those sports people and teams that he backs.

However, it appeared as though he had recently shaken off that label when he won £3million on a double bet when Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann won on the same night a number of weeks ago in London.

At least for the time being his luck appears to have run out with the rapper losing hundreds of thousands of pounds on the UFC 278 event.

Drake’s bet was comprised of two parts in relation to Usman with the first being a straight £126,000 wager that he would defeat the Brit and the second being a slightly more adventurous call at the cost of £41,000 that the win would come in the fourth round.

In a related development, Conor McGregor has mocked the Nigerian rival Kamaru after his shock defeat.

Writing on social media after the bout, McGregor mocked Kamaru for his defeat and said that the Nigerian-American fighter had ‘leaned into his own death’.

“Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love!” he wrote

Kamaru was on the receiving end of a brutal kick from Edwards, who avenged his 2015 defeat to the fighter.