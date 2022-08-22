Police Raid Terrorists’ Enclave, Kill One, Arrest Informant in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



A terrorist has been killed by operatives of the Katsina State Police Command following a raid on their enclave at Maizuma village in Danja Local Government Area of the state.

The command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP. Gambo Isah, said a ring leader of the terror group, one Sule Dawa, escaped with fatal gunshots wound during the fierce gun duel.

Isah, in the statement, said two motorcycles, locally fabricated gun, military camouflage uniform, machetes and Dagger, 100 bottles, Indian hemp, sewing machine, cooking gas cylinders, were among the items recovered from the scene.

The statement read in parts: “On August 20, 2022, at about 07.30 hours, acting on credible intelligence that terrorists were sighted in a black spot at Maizuma village, Danja LGA of Katsina state, DPO Danja led a team of policemen to the area and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel. “The team successfully repelled the terrorists and neutralised one of the terrorists. It was reasonably suspected that the ring leader of the terror group, one Sule Dawa, escaped with fatal gunshots wound.”

The statement added that the command is making efforts with a view to arresting the gang leader and other members of the syndicate.