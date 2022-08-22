Osun APC Bemoans Killing of another Party  Chieftain by Suspected PDP Thugs

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned the gruesome murder of another chieftain of the party at Apomu in Isokan Local Government Council Area of the state yesterday, barely one month after the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was declared the winner of the state’s July 16, 2022, governorship election.

The State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Gboyega Famodun, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr. Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital yesterday, stated that it is unbelievable that unsavoury events have now become ubiquitous in the state since the past one month.

Famodun, who was apparently disturbed, stated that the killing of the 48-year-old APC chieftain, Mr. Kazeem Alli, popularly known as “Kekere Pasuma,” from Ward 6, who performed actively during the last governorship election, was wicked, callous and highly condemnable.

It was gathered that some gunmen allegedly sponsored by some stalwarts of the PDP on Saturday killed the APC chieftain.

Information also has it that the deceased, who was the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in the local government has been receiving series of death threats since the conclusion of the governorship election.

According to one of his three wives, Mrs. Jemila Alli, the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. at Oke-Alfa, around RCM Missionary House in Apomu when her husband was coming back home from work.

The apparently dazed wife disclosed that the deceased left behind three widows and 12 children.

An eye witness who craved for anonymity has this to say: “The killers arrived the area shooting sporadically into the air with everybody running for their lives.

“When they got close to a filling station, they came down from the car, shot at Kekere Pasuma and picked up his body, put it in their car and left with it,” the source said.

The eye witness also revealed that some members of the NURTW, who were working with the PDP, had been threatening him to step down as the chairman of the union and they had notified security agencies.

“We took the matter up, reported to security agencies and the palace even intervened,” the family source stated.

Famodun tasked the statutory security agencies in the state to investigate the crime with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

“All lovers of peace should resist any attempt by some disgruntled politicians to turn the state into a den of killers all in the name of politics.

“The APC state chairman wondered what would happen ahead if a minimum of about seven persons could be sent to the great beyond within one month,” Famodun hinted.

He charged the members and leaders of the APC in Isokan Local Government Council Area to continue to be law-abiding and allow the law of the land to take its course.