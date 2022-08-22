Osimhen Bangs Two Goals in Two Games for Napoli

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, was yesterday again on target in his second straight Italian Serie A game this new season as Napoli hammered Monza 4-0 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. Napoli are on same six points as Inter Milan at the top of the Italian topflight.

The Nigerian international who caused the Italian FA to institute an enquirer and fine Verona 12,000 euros ($12,200) for insulting racists chants directed at him last Monday, doubled Napoli lead late in the first half.

Osimhen went direct at goal after he got to the end of a through ball from his team’s half of the pitch.

The former U17 World Cup winner with the Golden Eaglets in 2015 grabbed the second goal in the 46th minute after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had given Napoli the lead in the 35th minute.

Kvaratskhelia scored his brace in the 62nd minute before Kim Min-jae made it 4-0 in the 92nd minute to seal the maximum points.

Osimhen was however substituted in the 84th minute by Adam Ounas.

The former Lille of France frontman who remained unfazed by abuses of black players prevalent in the Italian topflight has started the new season on a brilliant note and may fulfill his ambition of hitting double digits and emerge as top scorer this season.

Last Monday in Verona, Osimhen was among the scorers in Napoli’s 5-2 thumping of the home team to kick off their season in Flying colourful.

A section of Verona’s supporters launched monkey chants at Osimhen, the latest episode of racist chanting at the club with a long history of far-right sympathies among their hardcore fans.

Napoli, who finished runners-up last season to AC Milan, have now won their first two games while scoring nine goals.