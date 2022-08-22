Old Mutual Nigeria launches Digital Platform for Insurance Brokers

As part of its commitment to give Nigerians easy access to insurance products, the Nigerian subsidiary of Old Mutual Limited (OML), has launched a bespoke online platform for brokers, one of the most critical stakeholder groups in the onboarding of insurance customers.

The Managing Director, Old Mutual Nigeria, Olalekan Oyinlade speaking on the production said the innovative digital platform would ensure online service delivery to the insurance brokers adding that it was seamless and convenient, thereby engendering a rich engagement experience for their customers.

According to Oyinlade, with the platform, brokers can market Old Mutual’s Life Insurance policies, such as Group Life and Credit Life policies and other General Insurance Policies such as Motor, Fire, Burglary & Marine insurance policies.

He said in addition, brokers could lodge claims for all products’ Life and General Insurance policies with the required documentation to allow for a seamless, end-to-end interaction on the platform.

The company further said to make payments; brokers who had independently registered on the platform could leverage the robust payment solutions provided by Paystack, one of the globally acclaimed payment merchants in Africa.

Oyinlade, said the platform was targeted at increasing the accessibility of its insurance solutions to help Nigerians achieve a better and more fulfilling future.

“We are proud to introduce this customised platform built specifically for our all-important brokers to encourage and enable access to our range of insurance products for their various customers who require the insurance solutions for a better financially rewarding lifestyle.