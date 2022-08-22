Obi Cubana, Zoe New Dawn partner for new smart city in Abuja



…a ten thousand units and two hundred acres housing project

Nigeria’s leading entrepreneur and chairman of Cubana Group, Obi Cubana, has revealed partnership with Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited for the development a mixed housing project in Abuja. The partnership is designed to provide about ten thousand units of residential assets for low and middle income earners, civil servants and others who are desirous of quality accommodation for residential purposes.



In a statement released in Abuja on Sunday, ahead of official ground breaking ceremony of the Hill City Community housing project scheduled for September 1, Obi Cubana stated that the partnership between Casa Cubana, owned by the Cubana Group, and Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited will offer prospective subscribers global standard residential assets that will guarantee a live, work and play benefits in a well-developed, highly urbanized district of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.



Affordable housing is a major concern for most residents of Abuja and the new Smart City, Hill City Community housing project is carefully planned and designed to address the challenges of access to quality housing at affordable flexible ownership terms. It will also be built by young Nigerians who will be engaged through direct means. Obi Cubana says it is another way for him to contribute to humanity through creating employment while bridging the prevailing housing gap.

Speaking on the inspiration for the housing project, Obi Cubana further stated that he was determined to create jobs for youths while solving the problem of affordable housing for majority of Nigerians who are seriously negatively affected by housing shortages across the country. He further hinted that similar projects are being planned for Enugu, Lagos and Akwa, Anambra state.



According to him, the Hill City Community housing project in Abuja is carefully located in a secured environment with proximity to the Abuja Airport and other major destinations within the Federal Capital city. In the development of the project, architects, engineers and other consultants will be recruited through an open engagement process where everyone who is innovative, creative, competent and passionate will be engaged in the new smart city development.



The project has full approvals with complete tarred access road. The partnership will afford low income earners quality housing options and will offer subscribers the advantage of building by themselves, if they choose to, while complete and standardized infrastructure such as central sewage system, water system, inner roads, parking, security and other facilities will be provided by the facility owners.



A mixed housing development, the Hill City Community will include The Bluebill which comprises of 5 Bedroom Detached Duplex with 2 Bedroom BQ, The Tulip which is a 4 Bedroom Detached Duplex with Attached Bedroom BQ, the Lotus which is a 3 Bedroom Detached Duplex, The Primrose, a 3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplex, The Lavender another 2 Bedroom Semi Detached Duplex, and The Jasmine, another 3 Bedroom Terrace Duplex and Cherry Blossom, a 2 bedroom Terraced Duplex.