  • Monday, 22nd August, 2022

MTN Partners SMEDAN, Pan-Atlantic University, Others to Launch Free Learning Data Bundle for MSMEs

Business | 6 seconds ago

Dike Onwuamaeze

The MTN Nigeria Plc has launched a new learning data bundle that would enable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to access free business capacity building content.  

MTN introduced the free data bundle in recognition of the benefits of knowledge and information to growing businesses and the challenge for small businesses to access these knowledge resources at scale.

It is also partnering with organisations that already provide free focused developmental content and solutions for small businesses such as the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the FATE Foundation, Pan-Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), to provide the learning data bundle.

It also said that the learning data plan works exclusively on websites of partner organisations that currently offer free capacity building resources for MSMEs.

The Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN, Ms. Lynda Saint-Nwafor, who commented on the partnership, said that “having understood the need for capacity building and the positive impact of continuous learning on MSMEs, MTN has partnered with reputable learning providers to bring learning closer to MSMEs.

“With these new affordable plans, data access will no longer be an impediment to learning. She added that these partnerships are testaments to MTN’s commitment to deliver the benefits of a modern connected world to businesses.”

Similarly, the Director-General of SMEDAN), Mr. Wale Fasanya, noted that “this initiative will boost access to learning resources on the SME Digital Academy for micro and small businesses and greatly improve their chances of thriving.

“The businesses will also receive certificates of completion endorsed by SMEDAN. He commended MTN and its technical partner Sapphital Learning, for making this available and pledged the commitment of SMEDAN towards educating, empowering, and elevating millions of MSMEs across the country.”

Also, the Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Ms. Adenike Adeyemi, remarked that “this partnership will enable Nigerian entrepreneurs have fast and easy access to essential resources on the msmehub.org with tools, templates, and resources to sustain their businesses.”

In the same manner, the Director, Pan-Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Dr. Peter Bamkole, noted that the partnership was coming at the appropriate time.

Bamkole stated that “offering the EDC toolkit platform to SMEs will provide them with useful information, business resources and continuous learning opportunity to grow and succeed.”

Business owners can activate the learning bundle via USSD and SMS by dialing *460*600# or sending Learn to 131 respectively. The bundle subscription is available to all MTN prepaid subscribers.

The bonus data is designed to deplete with use on any of the platforms. Usage is cumulative and the offer is as low as N200 with seven-day validity.  

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.