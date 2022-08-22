  • Monday, 22nd August, 2022

Linkage Assurance Returns to Profitability

Business | 21 seconds ago

Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, said it has successfully returned to strong profitability in half year 2022 despite the challenging business environment.

The company in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited (NGX) and shareholders on the unaudited result for the second quarter ended 30th June 2022 said it recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of N1.465 billion from a loss position of N2.111 billion the same period last year.

Its profit after tax (PAT) also moved in similar direction closing at N1.392 billion at the end of June 2022, as against N2.090 billion loss same period in 2021.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the board, Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO and Emmanuel Otitolaiye, Chief Financial Officer, Linkage Assurance recorded a gross premium written of N8.303 billion in the review period from N6.952 billion in the previous year.

During the review period, the company also recorded a net underwriting income of N3.515 billion from N2.703 billion in 2021, while the underwriting profit stood strong at N231.28 million from a loss position of N1.027 billion.

Growth in underwriting profit according to the company was attributed to quality risks management and prudence in risks selection, even as it continues to meet its claims obligation promptly to her esteemed customers.

The underwriter during the period paid out N1.422 billion on claims to her numerous customers that suffered one form of loss or the other during the half year period, from N3.989 billion the previous period.

Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO of the company told shareholders during its last Annual General Meeting in Lagos that the company was going in a positive direction as shown in its quarter by quarter performance in the current year.

He assured  that management was doing all it could to turn the clock, by ensuring that its underwriting and risks management strategies were adequately deployed to ensure a healthy and stronger  bottom line at year end.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.