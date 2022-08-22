Icon Touch to Hold Most Beautiful Baby Contest

The management of Icon Touch Service Company a media outlet has revealed that it has commenced search for the most beautiful baby photo contest in Nigeria.

In a statement from the management, the contest is an online competition for babies between the ages of 0-1.5 months old.

“The aim is to project and celebrate babies and their mothers around the country and to promote incluclisivity. The competition will take place online via a voting process, with lots of amazing prizes to be won.”

The winner of the contest is bid to go home with a cash prize of N500,000, endorsement deals opportunities, magazine page feature, three free photo shoot sessions, spread across three months, and three months supply of diapers set, spread across three months.

Other gifts includes, “three months Supply of baby products, spread across three months, three sessions of free medical checkup, spread across three months, and free publicity for three months, shared across three months.

“The first runner-up will go home with N300,000, endorsement deals opportunities, three free photo shoot sessions, spread across three months, and three months Supply of diapers set, spread across three months.

“While the second runner-up will go home with N200,000, and three free photo shoot sessions, spread across three months”

The statement revealed that the third runner-up will also receive a cash gift of N150,000, and three free photo shoot sessions, spread across three months, while the fourth runner-up and 5th runner-up will receive a cash gift of N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

Interested contestants are employed to visit @most beautiful_baby_contest on Instagram for directives on application and other necessary information

