  • Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022

Icon Touch to Hold Most Beautiful Baby Contest

Life & Style | 1 day ago

The management of Icon Touch Service Company a media outlet has revealed that it has commenced search for the most beautiful baby photo contest in Nigeria.

In a statement from the management, the contest is an online competition for babies between the ages of 0-1.5 months old.

“The aim is to project and celebrate babies and their mothers around the country and to promote incluclisivity. The competition will take place online via a voting process, with lots of amazing prizes to be won.”

The winner of the contest is bid to go home with a cash prize of N500,000, endorsement deals opportunities, magazine page feature, three free photo shoot sessions, spread across three months, and three months supply of diapers set, spread across three months.

Other gifts includes, “three months Supply of baby products, spread across three months, three sessions of free medical checkup, spread across three months, and free publicity for three months, shared across three months.

“The first runner-up will go home with N300,000, endorsement deals opportunities, three free photo shoot sessions, spread across three months, and three months Supply of diapers set, spread across three months.

“While the second runner-up will go home with N200,000, and three free photo shoot sessions, spread across three months”

The statement revealed that the third runner-up will also receive a cash gift of N150,000, and three free photo shoot sessions, spread across three months, while the fourth runner-up and 5th runner-up will receive a cash gift of N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

Interested contestants are employed to visit @most beautiful_baby_contest on Instagram for directives on application and other necessary information
[23/08, 10:52 am] Dis Day Sunday: Then the second paragraph, Second paragraph it’s Joachim Adenusi

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.