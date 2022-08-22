Group Faults Kwara over Failure to Pay Police Constabularies 18 Months Salaries

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



A pro-democracy group, the Kwara Advancement Initiative (KAI), has faulted the Kwara State Government over an alleged failure to pay 18 months salaries of the Community Police Constables recruited by the state government in 2021.

The constabulary officers numbering over 1,056 yesterday stormed popular areas in Ilorin metropolis to protest against the non-payment of their 18-month salaries by the state government.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the Head, Democratic Mobilization and Monitoring Desk of KAI, Hajia Adeola Bashiru, described the refusal of the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led government in the state to pay the constabularies their wages “as a shame, wickedness and lack of compassion.”

The group said it was insensitive and callous of the state government to refuse to pay the officers more than 18 months after it engaged them.

The group queried: “Why did you recruit them if you had no intention of paying them? How do you expect them to take care of their needs and families?”

It stressed further that: “The contradictory claims by two top government officials on the matter show that the government is insincere. “

“The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye had on a WhatsApp group claimed that the ‘constabulary thing is a voluntary service, not a paid job.’

“But on his part, the state Commissioner for Communications, Olabode Towoju, said the constabulary police officers were to be paid by the local governments and not state government. Which of the positions do we take? The AbdulRazaq administration should stop playing on the intelligence of Kwarans.”

The group added: “As an organisation, we empathise with the affected constabularies whose over 18 months’ salaries have not been paid.

“You surely do not deserve this kind of ill-treatment considering your contributions to the security of the state. We share in your pains and agony.

“It is shameful that you have been neglected by the same government that recruited you and that also swore to promote the welfare of workers in the state. It is sad that maltreatment of workers has become the reputation of this government.

“Kwarans will recall how this administration treated SUBEB staff otherwise known as sunset workers. During the electioneering period, Governor Abdulrazaq pledged to retain the teachers, only for him to renege on his promise when he got to power, and left the workers to suffer.”

The group noted further that: “We are unequivocally asking the Kwara State Government to as a matter of urgency, pay the constabularies their outstanding wages. You played politics with their recruitment, so you cannot turn back and neglect them now.”