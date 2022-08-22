GOtv Boxing Night 26: Abuchi, Ogunbunmi Win N1.5m Cash Prize

Light welterweight boxers, Bartholomew Abuchi and Yusuf Ogunbunmi, Saturday, won N1.5million for emerging the best boxer and runner-up respectively at GOtv Boxing Night 26. The eight-bout boxing show took place at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Abuchi, who defeated Samuel “African Mayweather” Adebayo by unanimous decision, was adjudged the best boxer of the night, thereby winning the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the N1million cash prize attached to it.

The runner-up, Ogunbunmi’s performance in the keenly contested bout against Kabiru “KB Sniper” Salawu, which he won by split decision was adjudged the second-best of the night.

He became the first winner of the N500,000 runner-up prize which was introduced at this edition of the GOtv Boxing Night.

GOtv Boxing Night 26 hosted eight bouts instead of the traditional seven. In the International featherweight challenge, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje was in a killer mood, as he saw off his Ghanaian opponent Emmanuel “Agogo” Mensah in dismissive fashion, knocking him out in the seventh round.

Afonja “Afonja Warrior” Rasheed failed to make a dream return to the show, as he was knocked out by Sulaiman “Armour Tank” Jafaru in their super welterweight clash.

Winner of the Mojisola Ogunsola Trophy at GOtv Boxing Night 25, Stephen “Freeman” Kadima, was unable to repeat his heroics this time around as he was held to a draw by Muritador Monyashau in the national cruiserweight duel, the same outcome was recorded in the lightweight clash between Ayobami “Latest” Azeez and Sodiq “Golden Boy” Oyakojo.

In another lightweight bout, Prince “Lion” Nwoye defeated Funsho Moshood by split decision. In the

super Bantamweight division, Tosin “Soja Boy” Osagbovo knocked out Tajudeen Amusa.

Meanwhile, ten fans at the boxing event won GOtv decoders which came with a one-month subscription via lucky dips held between bouts.

The raffle draw was a gesture of appreciation by the sponsors for the support the fans have shown since the boxing event debuted in 2014.