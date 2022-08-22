Firm Graduates 20 Students in Real Estate Business in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo



A real estate training programme has been initiated for students in Akwa Ibom State in an attempt to save young undergraduate students from the negative impact of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

A budding real estate company in Nigeria, In-Motion Business Limited, the developer of Wana Court Estate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital launched the real estate training programme for students across the State.

In-Motion Limited , which is the first Green and Smart Estate developer in the state, inaugurated the Students in Real Estate (SIRE) programme in May 2022, and has graduated the first set of 20 students from the programme.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the estate firm, Mr. Gideon Ekanem, said the company came up with SIRE as a way of contributing to the peace and security in the state and by extension the country.

He posited that the idleness occasioned by the lingering strike by the university teachers was capable of plunging the young minds into various social vices.

The scheme, he said, also serves as a vehicle to engage students, and help them achieve their financial responsibility during, and after, the enduring strike period.

“The situation in our country needs all hands to be on deck for us to rescue these young talents, who are the victims of the strike, from vices that will hunt the whole society.

“Imagine young energetic people who should be at school staying home doing nothing, they could join any fraudulent activity.

“But to ameliorate that, In-Motion has offered them a platform to become certified realtors who can practice real estate business anywhere they find themselves and earn legitimate income.”, he stressed.

At the graduation ceremony, the students expressed joy for being given the privilege to participate in the project floated by the In-Motion.

One of the graduand who exhibited exceptional talent was presented with a cheque of N240,000 to start a business.

Following the success of the progress, the organiser, said it is set to train the next batch of students.

Wana Court Estate is designed to promote low carbon emissions, recycling, smart housing, and the green economy.

The company launched the maiden edition of the Students in Real Estate, as a means to help students to learn, earn and scale in the real estate industry.