Environmental Experts Task FG, States, Riverine Communities on Dangers of Flood

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Against the backdrop of the devastating effects of flooding across some states in Nigeria, environmental experts have charged governments at all levels to take proactive measures to mitigate against foreseeable hazards ahead of the impending floods as predicted by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) between now and September.

This followed the heavy downpour of rain in the country, constant increase in the volumes of water in the rivers, and the early warning signs in some states in Nigeria.

This was stated in a live radio programme, Politics Today on Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) monitored in Lokoja last Saturday, stating that it is better to prevent the flooding rather than expecting palliatives to mitigate the dangers and its attendant carnages done by the floods.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency NIMET had earlier predicted that there would be enormous rainfall across the country in 2022, which may likely caused flooding across 22 states of the federation.

The environmentalists, who spoke on the radio programme, have warned those living on flooding plains to relocate to the high ground to avoid the destruction of lives, property as well as their farmlands.

They called on the federal and state agencies saddled with responsibilities to act fast now before it is too late as part of measures to save lives and property.

The environmentalists have also urged all communities living along the river banks to be wary of flooding, noting that this is the era of climate change, and had brought a new dimension to the rainfall across the globe, noting that the world is now experiencing unexpected whether as it has come to stay.

However, they berated some states government for not playing complementary roles to the federal government efforts by not carrying out enlightenment and advocacy to the communities prone to flooding, saying rather, the state governments would be waiting for money and relief materials from the federal government.

They argued further that the recent flooding occurrence in the Northeast, Northwest and some part of North Central is a pointer to the fact that the impending flood portends a lot of danger in the riverine communities, calling on both governments and citizens to take the happenings as an early warning signs and prepared for eventualities.

The experts added that while the federal agency, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), must be proactive, the state agency (SEMA) are expected to be up and doing to avoid the looming dangers of flooding which in most cases are natural.

They emphasised that the states government should engage in an enlightenment programme to sensitise communities in flood plains about the hazard of flood, stressing that they must use local radio in different languages to disseminate useful information to the most vulnerable to flood.