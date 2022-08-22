ADP Guber Candidate Promises Better Economy for Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Governorship Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Rivers State, Mr. Victor Fingesi, has promised to rebuild the state’s economy if elected in the 2023 general election.

The governorship candidate noted that the problem faced by Rivers people is poverty, which according to him, has led to the increase in criminal activities in the state.

Fingesi spoke yesterday while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

He said: “Empowerment implies the building of the unskilled individual to become self-sufficient through applicable skills that can easily generate incomes and make the individual self-sustaining. We will bring mentoring experts and skill trainers from functional economies to come transfer skills and knowledge to our people which will rebuild the economy of Rivers State to our desires and dreams.

“Rivers State has all it takes to be amongst the richest in the world. We have the best terrain for all forms of agricultural production. With over 250, 000 hectares of fertile arable land, and rich water ways, Rivers State can lead an agricultural revolution across LGAs. Where we can grow our food and feed the rest of the world.

“A perfect location for industrialisation and agricultural production, especially as we already have seaports and airport. This will create massive employment that can stem the rural to urban migration of youths in search of jobs, make each locality independent and self-sufficient.”

Fingesi, who said over 1.7million youths are jobless in the state, regretted that Rivers State has not experienced good leadership lately.

Fingesi explained: “My dear Rivers People, the major problem we have is poverty. Poverty is the reason why we are having an increased rate of crime and insecurity.

“A state that is blessed with natural and human resources, generating N57.3 billion annually yet having over 1,714,188 unemployed youths, 188,590 out of school teenagers (as recorded by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics), clearly shows that something is

not right. Obviously, that is leadership!”

On education, the ADP governorship said: “We will invest in the education of our people at all level of the society, in tech, formal and vocational forms of education with 25% of the State budget. Our administration will turn our youths into globally competitive force and we will harness their full potentials in rebuilding Rivers State.

“Investing massively in these key areas would put Rivers State on the golden path of generational wealth; where there would be endless Jobs opportunities for all, Massive food production and export, infrastructural development, healthcare, security and the total elimination of Hunger and Poverty from Rivers State.”