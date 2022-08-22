Adeleke Alleges Oyetola  Diverting Govt’s Assets, Funds

Oyetola says allegation illogical

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor-elect of Osun Sate, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday accused the administration of the incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, to have embarked on systematic disposal and diversion of the state financial and physical assets. But in a swift reaction, Osun State Government has described as illogical and false the allegation by Adeleke.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by Adeleke’s spokesman, Rasheed Olawale, titled: ‘Stop ongoing diversion of government assets and funds’, he said credible reports from within the state government confirmed that the process of illegal mopping up and diversion of government assets and fund is not limited to local governments as we earlier cried out, but is now a multi-sectoral activities across all facets of Osun State Government.

He listed the alleged nefarious activities that Oyetola administration has commenced, including the disposal of government vehicles, both old and new.

“Reports confirmed that the clandestine disposal of the vehicles also covered the newly purchased pilot cars acquired by the state government few weeks to the last governorship elections. We warn buyers to be aware of the illegality and immorality of the exercise and stay clear of partaking in such criminal auction,” he said.

Others, he said: “We are aware of a grand plot to secure and divert the $43 million World Bank funded third batch of O-RAM meant for Osun State. We call on the Federal Ministry of Finance and the World Bank to halt any disbursement as there are reliable information on schemes and plots to divert the fund.”

He emphasised that reliable reports from the State Primary Education Board (SUPEB) hinted of an alleged elaborate movement of fund through several frivolous contract awards among others.

“We remind functionaries of the agency that we are in custody of all assets and holdings of SUPEB and any attempt to defraud the agency will be visited with strict accountability and legal enforcements,” he said.

Adeleke noted that there is a $3 million coming to the state through a programme of the state, namely: SFTAS Programme under the Public Procurement Agency (PPA). This programme is usually announced by the minister and it will be done within the coming month. “We have concrete information that the administration has detailed plan to mop up the fund outside legal application.

He also stated that there has been huge subscription for the Ataoja Estate allocation under Mr Tunde Oyetola, Governor Oyetola’s brother. But the APC government, we heard, has perfected plans to start withdrawing all of the money realised from the subscription.He emphasised that “from the information reaching us, there is humongous funds already on ground for the prosecution of the prospective state airport, and the APC government has equally perfected the plan to divert this fund.”

Adeleke stressed that he has been reliably informed that some banks are already negotiating with the out-going APC government in Osun State, and helping them to withdraw money from the government coffers. The banks that are engaged in these nefarious activities will have themselves to blame,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke, the state government said the allegation was not only frivolous but also exposed the governor-elect as one who does not have any idea of how government activities are run.

According to the statement, “The allegation was a mere concoction that existed only in Adeleke’s imagination, as there was no such directive and there will never be, particularly now that the NFIU policy is in place and strictly being followed in Osun State.

“We challenged Adeleke to tell the public when and where such directive was given, and back it up with evidence, rather than their ‘beer parlour’ speculations. After all, government is not run on verbal directives but through circulars and regulations.

“Governor Oyetola is a man of due process, accountability and transparency that will not do things against the law and regulations, rather, you will see him supporting the local councils and making them effective, with a view to bringing development closer to the grassroots.

“The Adeleke’s fairy tale is more exposed, as it came few days after Osun State under Oyetola was adjudged first among the 36 states in Nigeria in the area of public finance/accountability. The ranking by the federal government and PLS Initiative, an international organisation, in a report tagged: ‘Subnational Audit Efficacy Index’, said Osun State achieved the feat through its transparent nature of governance.

“It is sad that Adeleke certainly does not understand that the Ministry of Local Government is no deposit bank where such huge funds being alleged can be brought to.

“The governor-elect or his cronies should not be taken seriously, as he is only making unsubstantiated allegations, just to curry undue sympathies, having realised the enormous task which governance involves. He is, therefore, preparing grounds for excuses.

“Adeleke should know better that the PDP is the party with records of such mis-management and diversion of public funds. However, Oyetola will never adopt the retrogressive style that the PDP is known for.

“The people of Osun State are too intelligent to believe the lies that the governor-elect and his party are spreading, and there is no amount of blackmail by the opposition that can distract the government.”