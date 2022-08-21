WHD: PMB Inspects, Thumbs Up NCFRMI Skills Exhibition Programme For IDPs in Borno

The Project Skill Up of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) ably led by its Federal Commissioner, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim exhibited some of its skills acquisition programmes for persons of concern in Maidugiri, Borno State in commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day to the admiration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq and Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum accompanied President Buhari as he toured the pavilion while the Federal Commissioner explained some of the processes to the entourage.

The IDPs and returnees were trained in various skills including cap knitting, Tailoring, Shoe making, Hair dressing, make-up and cosmetology, Barbing, carpentry, web and graphics design, welding, art painting, Tiling among others and Starter packs were also given to all the beneficiaries at the event.

All of these are part of the durable solutions of the Commission as championed by Hon Imaan- Sulaiman Ibrahim.