Tony Elumelu: Hollywood Style

If you are not following Tony’s Instagram page, you are really missing. The man is chopping life. He is either dropping from Helicopter on UBA house like James Bond, or he is having dinner with the French President or he is sha doing things that Brad Pitt and Idris Elba will be envying.

Me, I sha like his family times. His beautiful daughters and wonderful twin sons. A very sweet Nigerian family. Beautiful.

Today I want to talk about his fashion style. Tony seems to have evolved in confidence. His casuals are on point and precise. His pieces throw up an elegant and confident look and if you now add his wonderful physique, you will see an image of glam.

I love his IG post as I google his pieces and take them out one after the other. His tops, usually black, are form fitting and sartorially elegant. His pants kill me. The strings dangling from his waist and at times the open zipper driven bottoms showing off some exotic Turkish or Arabic high heeled sandals.

Tony has come a long way from the dour brocade I saw him wear at the Iboris’ last major party. I look comot eye for that one. But since then, he seems to have hit a different level or changed stylists.

His suits still come out tight. In trying to get the slim fitted look of an Aigboje when he was still wearing suits, Tony’s suits usually come out looking tight and one will be fearing that the trouser can tear o and show us chairmanship bum if he bends down anyhow.

The red socks, I think, are tired. The red tie and socks I think are dated and making every top UBA staff member around him dress like that makes the whole thing look orchestrated and fake. Like a North Korean battalion. It’s no wonder we can no longer see the MD of UBA. That person is now just a tiny shadow behind the huge image of the Chairman. It’s all good.

The formal shoes are still way off. They don’t carry the weight of the beauty of this handsome man. And when you now pair the shoes with the shiny red socks you are most likely looking at a Michael Jackson type figure.

But the casuals are perfect. A symphony of colours, a blend of playful elegance and a signpost to freedom. This is what I see as I continue to follow him on Instagram. Hope I have not looked for too much trouble with this one I write so oooo. Kai.