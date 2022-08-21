The Big Break Moment Africa to Debut on Screen September

For the first time, the reality show ‘The Big Break Moment Africa’, will be coming to the screen in September. The competition which started on the campus of the University of Abuja in 2017 is targeted at undergraduates to showcase their talents and get rewarded.

Twenty-two participants selected from auditions both offline and online will enter the facility known as The Dream House on September 4 and will stay for 31 days during which they will compete in a variety of activities such as singing, dancing, and acting to determine the winners. The overall winner will receive a brand new 2021 Geely car as well as cash prizes worth N30 million. The first and second runners-up will also receive cash prizes.

The Dream House, a mansion nestled in Lagos has a stage for performances, a swimming pool, a gym, male and female salons, huge bedrooms for the contestants, and a gold room for the Gold Bearer.

Founder and Chief Executive of The Big Break Moment Africa Limited, Mr. Tayo Folorunsho is optimistic that the show which will air on select TV channels will transform the lives of the participants as it will offer them opportunities of a lifetime. Folorunsho said this year’s edition will be rounded off with a Talent Carnival at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. According to him, the carnival will be the first of its kind in Nigeria and will feature prominent A-list artists and cultural performances.