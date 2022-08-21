Teriba’s Firm Holds Nigeria’s Prospect Conference Sept. 22

The Economic Associates (EA), a leading economic think-tank, has revealed its plan to organise a one-day conference on Nigeria’s economic prospects in Lagos on September 22.

In a statement by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ayo Teriba, the firm said the hybrid conference makes provision for in-person attendance with an online option especially, for Nigerians and other stakeholders in the diaspora.

Teriba, currently Vice-Chairman, Technical Committee, National Council on Privatization (TC-NCP), said the economic conference “will provide opportunities for economic decision-makers and policymakers to track evolving shifts and medium-term prospects in critical global income and wealth aggregates.

“It will also allow participants to explore the vulnerabilities of the country, states, sectors, and companies to the unfolding global realities just as participants will have the opportunity to identify the strategic realignment options at national, subnational, sectoral, and corporate levels.

“The conference is coming at a time a lot of things have changed in Nigeria, from the 250 basis points hike in the Monetary Policy Rate(MPR) which now stands at 14 percent, to the soaring inflation which hit 19.64 percent in July, amidst FX illiquidity, high debt servicing, monthly loss of 400,000 barrels of crude oil, to the ballooning public debt, among others.

“The forthcoming economic conference will provide greater clarity on unfolding economic, fiscal and financial trends; clearer perspectives from one-to-five year forecasts and scenarios, as well as provide compelling insights on adaptive responses to different scenarios,” EA’s chief executive said.

He noted that the conference “promises to offer much more than what the previous conferences offered with respect to tracking the evolving economic and financial trends concerning the global prospects, national prospects, sub national prospects, and the corporate prospects.”

Teriba is a Visiting Faculty at the Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) in Lagos where teaches Economics of Globalization on the post-graduate Nigerian Scholars Programme (NSP).

He consults for blue-chip companies, Federal and State ministries, departments, and agencies, DfID, GIZ, USAID, UNDP, UNIDO, World Bank.

He has received grants from Ford Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation and was a Visiting Scholar to the IMF Research Department in Washington DC.