Tension Grips Tonye Cole’s Camp Ahead of the 2023 Elections 

As is the case in some of the states governed by governors whose term is just about to expire, Rivers State is experiencing something of a harsh baptism. Amid the reportedly dipping economy and collapsing infrastructural foundation, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Tonye Cole, is allegedly under fire by none other than the incumbent Governor, Nyesom Wike. This is because Wike is going out of his way to see Cole divest of everything that could help him win, Cole is not in the best frame of mind at the moment.

The way politics works in Nigeria, winning the first victory, whatever victory that is, is only the first step. If Cole had known this, he would have been more solemn after he won the APC governorship primaries. He polled 986 out of 1308 votes and effectively relegated the camp of rivals, including Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, Sokonte Davies, Michael West, Bernard Mikko, and Magnus Abe. Unfortunately, that victory means very little in the face of constant opposition.

The incumbent Rivers Governor, Wike, has made his plan no secret of shutting down Cole’s shot at the governorship. The most cited reason for Wike’s persistence is that Cole is backed by his rival, the former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi. Were it not for the fact that Amaechi is himself a political weightlifter in Rivers, Wike might have chased him out of the house.

So far, Wike has accused both Amaechi and Cole of being involved in illegal financial dealings and the sale of state assets. Wike keeps bringing up the $50 million that allegedly disappeared from River State’s account when Amaechi was Governor, noting that he (Amaechi) and Cole split the money amongst themselves in the name of business dealings.

Considering Wike’s political influence in Rivers, not to mention in the South-south, Cole is undoubtedly feeling the heat. If he must win the coming election, Cole either needs to cuddle up to Wike (which is very unlikely to yield significant results unless Cole betrays Amaechi) or give it all he has. Anyway, considering what either choice would require, Cole won’t be the happiest Rivers State Governor for the first 12 to 18 months of his tenure, that much is certain.