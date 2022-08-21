Storm is over as Gorgeous Funke Fowler Celebrates 40th Birthday in Style

In many ways, human life is a tough nut that requires patience — not hardness — to crack and enjoy. After much struggle and scrimmage, fatigue and loss of vitality usually come knocking. And yet, we cannot help but strive for better things. So it is with Funke Fowler, the daughter of the renowned taxman, Babatunde Fowler. After many years of struggle in the matters of love, her heart settled within her and she found what she had been looking for all these years.

There is no doubt that the gorgeous Fowler is one of the luckier ones. Compared to her peers who suffer at the hands of love only to lose hope and remain alone for years to come, Fowler stepped into the stream of marital life once, experienced the scalding effects and promptly pulled out, and dared to try again. And the second time was the charm for her because she has been looking more and more stunning and satisfied, leading onlookers to wonder if she has a stash of unceasing happiness somewhere. And she does, and that stash is Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, her husband.

During her first marriage to Abiodun ‘Abby’ Kuku, son of the late business tycoon and Ogbeni-Oja of Ijebu, Bayo Kuku, Fowler did not radiate this intense feeling of happiness and contentment. Within two years of their high-profile wedding, both parties agreed to part, never to reconcile in holy matrimony again. Even though the reason for the split was not explicitly given to the public, it was evident that Fowler remained sad for a long time. That is until Aig-Imoukhuede came along and swept her off her feet.

Fowler is indeed very brave as she did not hold on to past hurts as someone else would have. The Fowler-Aig-Imoukhuede wedding was also a blast but the brightness of the ceremony pales in comparison with the present realities of their union. Both of them are undoubtedly happy and radiant, with every party they attend as a piece of evidence that they were made for each other.

So, for Fowler, the storm is over. Happier times are here.