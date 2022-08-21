Parting Gift as Wike’s River State Govt Builds New House for Former Gov Odili

There is an African proverb that even the ferocious tigress has a cub that she is gentle with. Despite the universal narrative of the fierceness of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, it is clear now that all that ‘gra gra’ is not for everybody. Instead, as he has shown with one of his gubernatorial predecessors, Peter Odili, Wike can be the best supporter anyone can ask for.

Last week was a festive period for the good people of Rivers State, thanks to the birthday celebration of the state’s third governor, Odili. The happy man who clocked 74 on August 15, 2022, had all of Rivers wishing him sound health and mind in the days to come. And to cement the celebrations, the incumbent Governor Wike gifted Odili a multi-million-naira house.

It has been a while since a sitting governor did something like Wike has done. The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate justified his actions by explaining that Odili is a school from which he had learned several things concerning credible leadership and governance.

Regarding more recent events, Wike also stated that Odili was one of his foremost advisers during the PDP primaries that saw him land the second position behind Atiku Abubakar. Wike said that Odili told him to prepare himself for possible betrayal, which is what Wike has credited as the reason he did not come first.

Wike’s gift demonstrated his loyalty to Odili who also did not hold back his praises, noting that Wike was the best Council Chairman while he was Rivers governor. Odili also noted that Wike’s gubernatorial achievements in the area of human capacity development and infrastructure are second to none. With this response to Wike’s gift, it is clear that Odili is Wike’s person, and their relationship is one of mutual respect and admiration.