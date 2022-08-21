Ogun 2023 Elections: How Far Can Ladi Adebutu Go?

Nothing is ever guaranteed in politics, especially in Nigeria’s brand of the game. Ones can become zeros at the snap of a finger, and zeros can become ones. Which one of these transformations will be the reality of Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ogun State gubernatorial candidate, come 2023?

Nobody who can win party primaries to become a frontline flag bearer is silly, this much is true. It has to be said that Adebutu put in a lot of work in preparation for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Ogun. Despite the many difficulties, some of which came about because of his person and censorious relationship with kingmakers in the State, Adebutu was able to pull through. However, whether or not he will be able to bring the bag home is the question at the moment.

Adebutu was once on cloud nine when he secured his current position as PDP gubernatorial candidate in Ogun after beating Segun Showunmi, the former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar. However, although this victory appeared to come cheap, it wasn’t. Adebutu had to fight tooth and nail before convincing the delegates that he was the best person for the job.

Needless to say, because of his status as a former commissioner and member of the House of Representatives, Adebutu is not the favourite person of many individuals in Ogun and outside. It does not help that he does not seem to have considered his future aspirations when he was Honourable Adebutu, choosing instead to antagonise those he did not like. Now, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ready to tear his gubernatorial ambition to bits, Adebutu has to rely on more than the wealth of his father, Chief Kessington Adebutu, to enter into the good graces of the Ogun people.

His chances are not very good, to be honest, since he did not do anything of great importance in his former political positions. At least, this is the foremost criticism of his aspiration, as well as the biggest thorn in his flesh at the moment.