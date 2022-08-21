Nigeria’s Wellahealth Named among 2022 Most Impactful Companies by Norrsken

A leading health-tech organisation, Wellahealth has been named among the 100 Most Impactful Companies by the Norrsken Foundation.

Wellahealth was one of the two Nigerian companies that made the list, which included foremost startups from across the globe.

On the significance of the list, Norrsken noted: “The Impact100 is an annual list of the world’s most promising impact startups, compiled by Norrsken and our nomination partners.

“It exists to highlight the power of entrepreneurship to drive positive change and to celebrate the individuals brave enough to try and change the world for the better.”

The conditional question for consideration and selection had been “What if we build a cutting-edge digital health platform for the largest Country in Africa?”

Launched by Dr Ikpeme Neto in 2017, Wellahealth has since been committed to providing Nigerians with high-quality and affordable healthcare coverage for common health conditions such as malaria, typhoid and viral illnesses.

Targeting lower-income households, Wellahealth partners with healthcare providers and insurance suppliers to reduce the cost of medical care.

Speaking on Wellahealth’s selection, Neto expressed: “We are so delighted to be selected as part of the Norrsken Foundation’s Impact 100.

“We are glad that Norrsken has recognised our work to provide affordable and accessible healthcare via our low-cost health plans that start at just a dollar a month.

He hinted that the work they do with insurers enables them to access a large range of community locations where their patients can go in to get medications and tests.

Wellahealth is currently serving 10,000 patients monthly and is bent on increasing that while also providing access to affordable healthcare for millions of Nigerians.

The company’s Marketing and Communications Lead, Mr Joseph Okoroafor pointed out that they are open to working with impact organisations to achieve these goals.

The Impact 100 is an annual list compiled by Norrsken Foundation, a non-profit, non-political foundation committed to helping entrepreneurs solve the world’s greatest challenges.

For this year’s nominations, Norrsken collaborated with Acumen, The Obama Foundation, Katapult, Unreasonable, Softbank, World Fund, SEIF, and BMW Foundation amongst others. The companies selected were showcased on the NASDAQ billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

Other organisations listed alongside Wellahealth include BanQu, Esusu, Farmforce and SpaceX.