Julius Rone: The Gas King on the Move

Diligence is one of the most emphasised determinants of long-lasting success, so it is not surprising that the majority of Nigerian finest businesspeople are persistent at what they do. However, even among this group, Julius Rone, the Group MD of celebrated energy conglomerate, UTM Offshore, is one of a kind. Like the sun refusing to step down from its high point in the sky, Rone’s brilliance continues to dazzle onlookers. And every time he is mentioned in the news, it is certain that the Gas King is on the move and great things are imminent.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has released the schedule for the 2022 African Energy Week (AEW). Set to be held in Cape Town from October 18 to 21, 2022, the event is anticipated to knock down barriers to knowledge and understanding regarding the dynamics and mechanics of working energy infrastructure in Africa. Unsurprisingly, Rone has been invited to the event as a keynote speaker.

AEC may have made the best choice by asking Rone to inform and educate the event guests on the vital pillars of the energy sector in Africa. It is only individuals like Rone whose operational experience has given them an edge and unquestionable insight into how the oil and gas sector works in different African countries, and how this sector can be used to stimulate Africa’s true potential, letting it stand alongside the other continents in the matter of sustainable growth and development.

Rone’s dedication to the energy sector is admirable and his achievements in the past decade alone are worthy of continued celebration. One of the most recent such achievements was his signing of a memorandum of understanding with Afreximbank to raise $2 billion to develop Nigeria’s first floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project. This project has great expectations, including the annual production of 1.2 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Rone is single-handedly changing the energy narrative in Nigeria, and will soon lead Africa in the same direction. Thus, it is only certain that he will rejuvenate this year’s AEW and empower guests with the needed knowledge to drag the future of Africa’s sustainable energy to the present.