Has Temitope Adebutu Shut out Her Heart to Love?

Olujuwon Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and beautiful Temitope Adebutu, daughter of billionaire businessman, Kessignton Adebutu, married in May 2017. The wedding ceremony, which was attended by the crème of society, was held in spite of the grave concerns expressed by Olujuwon’s mother, Mrs. Taiwo Obasanjo.

It was such a grand ceremony that many guests at the party described it as one of the best they had attended. However, the marriage crashed a few months after its solemnisation.

The report of the break-up went viral and newshounds literally made a feast of it. It was followed by accusations and counter-accusations not only from the estranged couple but also by the mothers of the couple.

Olujuwon’s mother had accused Temitope of endangering the life of her son. Also, Temitope’s family had risen in her defence, accusing Olujuwon of being economical with the truth.

The foregoing, no doubt, is no longer news, as Temitope, who is also a Magistrate with the Ogun State Judiciary, has since put this ugly drama behind her and moved on. Curiously, the brilliant lady has not been romantically linked with anyone in the past four years since the marriage hit the rocks.

According to a source, Temitope, who is blessed with a stunning figure, seems not to be giving marriage priority anymore; hence, she has refused to be hit by the Cupid arrow once again. Another source informed Society Watch that though the dark-skinned lady had not totally shut her heart against love, her major concern is to get to the peak of her career.